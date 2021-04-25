ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.