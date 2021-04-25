ProVise Management Group LLC Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

