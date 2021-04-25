ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.