ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.