ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,016,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

