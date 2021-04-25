ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

