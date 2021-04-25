ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

