ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $81,767.52 and $50.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.90 or 0.00517288 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.17 or 0.02972920 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,330,078 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

