PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

