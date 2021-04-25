Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

