Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

