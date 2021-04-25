Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

