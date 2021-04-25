Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

MAN opened at $119.80 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $8,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

