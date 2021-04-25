Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NTRS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

