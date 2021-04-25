Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Increased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TEL opened at $134.72 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

