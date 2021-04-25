Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.88.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. Q2 has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

