Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

