Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.05.

NYSE:CP opened at $370.71 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

