Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Qiwi has increased its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. Qiwi has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Qiwi to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.