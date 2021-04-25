Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of XM stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

