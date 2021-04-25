QunQun Price Tops $0.0052 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $409,431.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

