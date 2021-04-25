R. Hector Mackay-Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,364,000.

R. Hector Mackay-Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 10,000 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 25,000 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 14,500 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$6,307.50.

CUU opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.90 million and a PE ratio of -425.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

