R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

