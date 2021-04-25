Radix Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Radix has a market cap of $96.57 million and $1.17 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.77 or 0.08186783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00645569 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.