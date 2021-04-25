Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTLR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.