Raymond James Cuts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $48.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $37.56 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,539 shares of company stock worth $6,686,224. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

