Raymond James Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $80.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

