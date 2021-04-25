Raymond James Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

SMU.UN opened at C$16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.69. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

