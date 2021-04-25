RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $201.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.49.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

