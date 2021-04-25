RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.39.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in shares of RealPage by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 298,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 246,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

