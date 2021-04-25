Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $411.31 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $414.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.55 and a 200-day moving average of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,360,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.