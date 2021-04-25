ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Hits $213.82 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $213.82 million and $1.10 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,982.79 or 0.99814997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.01124430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.09 or 0.00499440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00379451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00130452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003292 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

