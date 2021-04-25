Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) Financial Review

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rekor Systems and Vicon Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Vicon Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicon Industries has a beta of 84.32, suggesting that its stock price is 8,332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rekor Systems and Vicon Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $19.32 million 49.21 -$14.41 million N/A N/A Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Vicon Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and Vicon Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -66.25% N/A -61.77% Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Vicon Industries Company Profile

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

