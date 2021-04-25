Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.49 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,821.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,778.79.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

