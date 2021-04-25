Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is ($0.17). Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,788. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

