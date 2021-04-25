Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.27 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.