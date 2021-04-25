Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.67 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.99 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.