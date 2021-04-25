Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,611,000.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

