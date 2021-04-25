Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $275.94 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.