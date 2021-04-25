Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Entergy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

