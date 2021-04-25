Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

