RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.55. RF Industries shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 28,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

