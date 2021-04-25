RFG Advisory LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.