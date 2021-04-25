Richard C. Allendorf Sells 10,864 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of General Mills by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 630,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 365,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

