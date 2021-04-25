Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,683.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

