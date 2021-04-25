Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,731 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 268,858 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of PHR opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.