Robert W. Baird Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $130.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.