Rockland Trust Co. Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.07. 802,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,995. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.