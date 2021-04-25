Rockland Trust Co. Sells 227 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BLK traded up $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $813.17. The company had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.52.
In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
