Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$64.00 at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.21.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.79.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

